Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Aurora Mobile Stock Performance
JG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.