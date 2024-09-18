Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,765,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 454,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

