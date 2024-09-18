AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AutoZone by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,078.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,096.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,011.19. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.