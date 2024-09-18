Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.78

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 197187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.71.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,791,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

