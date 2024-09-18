Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.58

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.58 and last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 193587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,293,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 376,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

