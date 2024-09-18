Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.94. Approximately 602,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,307,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,970,790. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

