Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $391.38

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.38 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 399.90 ($5.28). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.22), with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.
Avingtrans Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £131.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,078.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,755.61). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.
About Avingtrans
Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
