Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $391.38

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.38 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 399.90 ($5.28). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.22), with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £131.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,078.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.38.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,755.61). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.