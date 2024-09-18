Aviva (LON:AV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.20) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.94) to GBX 550 ($7.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.80 ($6.93).

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 494.40 ($6.53). The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,506 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 375.10 ($4.96) and a one year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.36.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($41,198.81). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($41,198.81). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,386.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,253 shares of company stock valued at $52,002,196. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

