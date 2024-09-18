Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

