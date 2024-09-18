B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
