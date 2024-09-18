B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BOSC remained flat at $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

