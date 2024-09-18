B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 13,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B2Gold Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,646. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -110.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

