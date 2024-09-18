B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 13,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,646. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -110.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
