B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 10,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00.

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.50. 1,601,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,607. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.6237337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

