B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,453,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session's volume of 11,664,318 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

