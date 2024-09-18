Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Robert MacLeod Buys 17,674 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

LON BBY traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 415.80 ($5.49). 1,912,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,603. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.60 ($5.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.27) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

