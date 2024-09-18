Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Robert MacLeod Buys 17,674 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).
LON BBY traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 415.80 ($5.49). 1,912,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,603. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.60 ($5.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
