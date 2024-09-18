Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

