Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading Down 2.5%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.32. 208,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,312,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BANC

Banc of California Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.01%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 633,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.