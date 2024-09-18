BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 403,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,880,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,880,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $23,802,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. 54,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

