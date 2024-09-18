Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 432,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 100,170 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 1,412,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

