Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.00

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $93.34, with a volume of 27740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFC

Bank First Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $940.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 167.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank First by 158.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bank First by 169.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.