Bank of America Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioNTech by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $410,984,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

