Bank of America Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BYD opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,046,000 after buying an additional 335,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,349,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

