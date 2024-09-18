Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,302 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of MeridianLink worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $325,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MeridianLink by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.01.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

