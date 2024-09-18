Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banzai International ( NASDAQ:BNZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

