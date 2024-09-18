Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £108,318.73 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.92), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($143,089.47).
Shares of BARC traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223.60 ($2.95). The stock had a trading volume of 46,039,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,008,680. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.19). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.96. The firm has a market cap of £32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
