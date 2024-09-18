Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.56 and last traded at C$10.44. 291,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 373,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5844156 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

