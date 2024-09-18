Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Beam Global Stock Performance

BEEM stock remained flat at $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. 31,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,078. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

