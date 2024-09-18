Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.20

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 247712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 126,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

