Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $685.26

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 685.26 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 779 ($10.29). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 768 ($10.15), with a volume of 1,324,718 shares.

BEZ has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.62) to GBX 950 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.88) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 943 ($12.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 715.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.26. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

