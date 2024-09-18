Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$18.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

