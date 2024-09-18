Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BENFW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
