Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BENFW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

