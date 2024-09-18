Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Bengal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.