Benoit Dageville Sells 1,946 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,695. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

