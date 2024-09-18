Best Buy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 67,540 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 286% compared to the typical volume of 17,478 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.05. 1,821,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,762. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

