BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Price Performance

BEST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. BEST has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.