Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 10359362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Bezant Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of Bezant Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($594,451.78). Corporate insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

