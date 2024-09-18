Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Director Buys $32,994,000.00 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCAX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,486. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94.
About Bicara Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.