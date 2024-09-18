Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Director Buys $32,994,000.00 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,486. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

