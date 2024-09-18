Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 315,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 332,084 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

