BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 21,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,051. The stock has a market cap of $383.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAI
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BigBear.ai
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.