BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 21,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,051. The stock has a market cap of $383.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

