BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 572,396 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,433,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $486.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

