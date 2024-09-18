Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 158 shares.The stock last traded at $805.04 and had previously closed at $809.51.

Biglari Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.07.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

