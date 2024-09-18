Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Up 42.9 %

Binah Capital Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 12,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc operates in the wealth management industry. The company specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture economies of scale needed to service financial advisors. It also engages in the dealer manager, investment banking, and wholesale distribution businesses.

