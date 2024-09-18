BioAge Labs Inc. (BIOA) Plans to Raise $135 Million in September 26th IPO

BioAge Labs Inc. (BIOA) is planning to raise $135 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, September 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

BioAge Labs Inc. has a market-cap of $556.4 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

BioAge Labs Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â Our technology platform and differentiated human datasets enable us to identify promising targets based on insights into molecular changes that drive aging. Our primary focus is metabolic disease, one of the greatest global healthcare challenges. Azelaprag, our lead product candidate, is an orally available small molecule that has been well-tolerated in 265 individuals across eight Phase 1 clinical trials. In preclinical obesity models, azelaprag demonstrated the ability to more than double the weight loss induced by aÂ glucagon-like-peptide-1Â receptorÂ (GLP-1R)Â agonist while also restoring healthy body composition and improving muscle function. These preclinical results are supported by our Phase 1b clinical trial in older adults on bed rest where we observed decreased muscle atrophy, preservation of muscle quality and improved metabolism in subjects treated with azelaprag over a 10-day period. We plan to assess azelapragâ€™s potential to drive significant improvements in weight loss when combined with aÂ GLP-1RÂ agonist in two Phase 2 clinical trials. While the results of these preclinical studies and early clinical trials have demonstrated the potential use of azelaprag for the treatment of metabolic disease, they may not be predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials. The ongoing STRIDES clinical trial will assess azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide, marketed as ZepboundÂ®Â by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), with topline results anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. The second Phase 2 clinical trial will assess azelaprag in combination with semaglutide, marketed as WegovyÂ®Â by Novo Nordisk, with initiation expected in the first half of 2025. We believe these trials will directly support our ultimate therapeutic goal of developing anÂ all-oralÂ combination product for obesity. We also intend to initiate an insulin sensitivity proof-of-concept trial of azelaprag monotherapy in the first half of 2025 to support potential indication expansion. We are also developing orally available small molecule brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by neuroinflammation. We anticipate submitting an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for an NLRP3 inhibitor in the second half of 2025 and, if cleared, initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2026. (Note: BioAge Labs, Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 18, 2024: The company is offering 7.5 million shares at a price range of $17.00 to $19.00 to raise $135.0 million. Background: BioAge Labs, Inc. filed its S-1 on Sept. 3, 2024, without disclosing the terms. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100.0 million.) “.

BioAge Labs Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 60 employees. The company is located at 1445A South 50th Street Richmond, California 94804 and can be reached via phone at (510) 806-1445 or on the web at https://bioagelabs.com/.

