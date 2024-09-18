Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 172,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 69,010 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $8.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $536.91 million, a P/E ratio of 848.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

