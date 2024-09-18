BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

BIOLASE Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

