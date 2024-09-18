BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $15,348.32 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $15,348.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $3,636.62.

On Thursday, July 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 828 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,007.12.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 401,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.87.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

