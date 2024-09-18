BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Garrie Richardson Sells 3,070 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 401,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

