Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 27.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BMEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. 366,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,268. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

