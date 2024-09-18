Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 27.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of BMEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. 366,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,268. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.47.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BMEA
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.