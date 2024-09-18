Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 2.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 12,088,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,306,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BITF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Bitfarms Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.64.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

