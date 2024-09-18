Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $273,363.60 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $273,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of Blackbaud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $1,576,668.00.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 130,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

