BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

NYSE BB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 4,724,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackBerry by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $48,775,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 2,536,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

